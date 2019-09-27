See the stars of Riverdale, This Is Us, Supernatural, and more at work

Mandy Moore, Jensen Ackles, Viola Davis, and more share behind-the-scenes snaps from their TV shows.
By Lauren Huff
September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM EDT

This Is Us

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore was excited to get back to work with her This Is Us costars, including Milo Ventimiglia. “Mom and Dad are back shooting the very first scene of season 4. Can’t wait for you to see!” she exclaimed alongside this pic of her and her on-screen hubby.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead/Instagram

AMC’s official Instagram for The Walking Dead got fans excited about the upcoming season with this photo of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride): “We’re that much closer to October 6th! While you wait, enjoy some behind-the-scenes moments from #TWD Season 10.”

Dead to Me

Dead to Me/Instagram

“Reunited,” the official Instagram for the Netflix comedy captioned this snap, originally shared by star Linda Cardellini, taken at a table read.

Supernatural

Misha Collins/Instagram

Talk about a joy ride! Misha Collins shared this shot from the set of the long-running show’s final season, writing, “We love our fans!”

Supernatural

Misha Collins/Instagram

Collins also posted this snap of himself covered in fake blood. “Rough day at the office,” he quipped.

NCIS

Sean Murray/Instagram

Sean Murray was definitely feeling the love from his NCIS castmates: “These ladies make me laugh.”

Good Girls

Mae Whitman/Instagram

“weeeeee’reeeee baaaaaaaaaaaaack,” shared Mae Whitman along with a photo of her posing with her Good Girls costars Retta and Christina Hendricks.

Stumptown

Cobie Smulders/Instagram

That’s not Cobie Smulders’ twin, it’s her stunt double! The Stumptown star captioned the snap: “Night shoot with stunts. We got this….” 

Riverdale

Mädchen Amick/Instagram

Mädchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper on the show, shared this snap from a season 4 table read following castmate Luke Perry’s death: “There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honor him in our first episode back.”

Riverdale

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa/Twitter

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted this hot shot of KJ Apa from the TV show’s set: “And we’re back. Second day of shooting #Riverdale Season 4.” 

Riverdale

KJ Apa/Instagram

Apa showed the less glamorous side of his job with this hilarious pic of him getting his hair done before filming scenes: “How did I get here.”

Chicago P.D.

Jesse Lee Soffer/Instagram

Jesse Lee Soffer couldn’t resist sneaking into this on-set snap with his Chicago P.D. costars Jason Beghe and Tracy Spiridakos. “Reeeeally proud of this photo bomb,” bragged Soffer.

How to Get Away With Murder

Viola Davis/Instagram

HTGAWM star Viola Davis shared this snap in front of her dressing room with the caption, “My final curtain call,” along with a sad face emoji.

Legends of Tomorrow

Brandon Routh/Instagram

Brandon Routh posted a pic of him and costar Nick Zano on the set of their superhero series sporting totally ’80s style. “1989 and there’s nothing to see here…,” he wrote.

Supernatural

Jensen Ackles/Instagram

To commemorate Supernatural Day, Jensen Ackles shared this emotional post: “As Supernatural day comes to an end…I’m happy to be surrounded by many of the people who have made it happen. Love you guys…and love this show. It has changed my life.” 

Arrow

Stephen Amell/Instagram

Time flies! Arrow‘s Stephen Amell captioned this funny snap: “Season 8 suit on the left. Season 1 suit on the right.”

Will & Grace

Sean Hayes/Twitter

Sean Hayes shared this sweet picture of his castmates — joined by special guest star Demi Lovato — on the set of the NBC show. “What a bunch. And our bunch was made even better by having Demi Lovato joining our play pen,” he wrote. 

black-ish

Marcus Scribner/Instagram

“First day back of season six ya’ll and i got hit with a 6 am call. Smoothie sipping is the only solution,” black-ish star Marcus Scribner wrote on Instagram back in August.

Grey's Anatomy/Station 19

Kim Raver/Instagram

Grey’s Anatomy star Kim Raver shared this sweet on-set pic with Station 19 stars Jason George and Barrett Doss, captioning it, “One big family here @greysabc and @station19! Lovin’ it!”

Supergirl

Melissa Benoist/Instagram

Melissa Benoist was so excited for season 5 of Supergirl that she had to share this snap of herself striking a pose. “It is time,” she wrote.

S.W.A.T.

David Lim/Instagram

“We back we back we back! 3x,” David Lim captioned this photo celebrating season 3 of the crime drama with costars Kenny Johnson and Shemar Moore.

The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor/Twitter

The official Twitter for ABC’s The Good Doctor shared this snap of the show’s stars — Paige Spara, Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, and Tamlyn Tomita — getting back to work in June: “The cast is starting to gather for #TheGoodDoctor #Season3!”

