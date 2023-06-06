Follow along as we keep track of each eliminated contestant on Fox's out-of-this-world reality competition.

See every celebrity ejected from space on Stars on Mars

Stars on Mars Stars on Mars Show More About Stars on Mars type TV Show genre Reality

These fallen stars are making their way back down to Earth.

The celebronauts receive orders from Star Trek icon William Shatner — who the group took to calling "Shatty Daddy" during the June 5 premiere — with one contestant ultimately voted as "not mission critical" at the end of each episode, meaning their faux space voyage is over.

Follow along below as we keep track of which celebrity is eliminated each week.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Stars on Mars Christopher Mintz-Plasse for 'Stars on Mars.' | Credit: FOX

Known for: McLovin in Superbad

Eliminated: Episode 1 on June 5

Not Mission Critical: Mintz-Plasse admittedly did nothing to assist in the group's first chaotic challenge of fixing a fallen comms tower in a short window of time while getting covered in dust, and was deemed even less essential than Rippon, who argued he should only be saved because he's "the hottest."

Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: