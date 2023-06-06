See every celebrity ejected from space on Stars on Mars
Stars on Mars
- TV Show
These fallen stars are making their way back down to Earth.
Fox just launched its latest entry into celebrity reality competitions, Stars on Mars, which sees 12 famousish faces sent on a mission to (fake) Mars to see who can survive longest on the Red Planet to prove themself the "the brightest star in the galaxy." Contestants include former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong, comedian Natasha Leggero, Super Bowl champ Marshawn Lynch, Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, wrestler and UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, football player Richard Sherman, singer/songwriter Tinashe, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, actress Tallulah Willis, and Modern Family star Ariel Winter.
The celebronauts receive orders from Star Trek icon William Shatner — who the group took to calling "Shatty Daddy" during the June 5 premiere — with one contestant ultimately voted as "not mission critical" at the end of each episode, meaning their faux space voyage is over.
Follow along below as we keep track of which celebrity is eliminated each week.
Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Known for: McLovin in Superbad
Eliminated: Episode 1 on June 5
Not Mission Critical: Mintz-Plasse admittedly did nothing to assist in the group's first chaotic challenge of fixing a fallen comms tower in a short window of time while getting covered in dust, and was deemed even less essential than Rippon, who argued he should only be saved because he's "the hottest."
Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
