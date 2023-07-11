Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stars on Mars, season 1, episode 5, "Resupply Mission."

After previously hinting at the arrival of new visitors to the Red Planet, Stars on Mars just welcomed four more celebrities to the competition.

On Monday night's episode of the Fox reality show, host William Shatner appears virtually to tell the current contestants the week's mission is to rescue a resupply craft carrying four new crew members that went off course and crashed. The team ventures out to the Martian desert (the show actually films in Australia) to collect their new castmates, who turn out to be actor-comedian Andy Richter, The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti, NBA legend Paul Pierce, and celebrity chef Cat Cora.

Andy Richter, Ashley Iaconetti, Paul Pierce, Chef Cat Cora Andy Richter, Ashley Iaconetti, Paul Pierce, and Cat Cora | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Craig Barritt/Getty Images; Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images

Although Shatner announces there are no eliminations this week, things get tense when the original and new crew gather back in their living quarters. Armstrong approaches newbies Cora and Iaconetti to tell them there has been a lot of drama before their arrival and that they should avoid Winter. The former child star and the disgraced athlete have had several clashes on the show already, including the time he taunted her with a dead cockroach and earlier this episode when she was among several castmates who called Armstrong out for his opinions on trans athletes.

Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: