Stars on Mars: Watch first footage from Fox's galactically goofy reality show
You've seen celebrities dance. You've seen them dress up in silly costumes and sing. But you've never seen them pretend to go to space — until now.
EW has the first trailer for Fox's outrageous new competition series Stars on Mars, which sends 12 celebs to the Red Planet (not really) for a grueling set of challenges to see who will be crowned "the brightest star in the galaxy."
Hosted by Star Trek legend William Shatner, Stars on Mars boasts an eclectic roster of astro-nots: Comedian Natasha Leggero, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, wrestler and UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, football player Richard Sherman, singer/songwriter Tinashe, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, actress Tallulah Willis, and former Modern Family star Ariel Winter. Plus, pioneering astronaut Neil Armstrong!
Oh wait, our mistake. We meant dethroned Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong, who notes that "some folks get me confused with" the first man walk on the moon. And those folks include Ariel Winter, as you'll see in the trailer below.
The contestants will receive daily orders from Shatner in Mission Control, and after gearing up in their protective "spacesuits," they'll head out to conquer the harsh terrain of the Red Planet.
But where on earth will they actually be? Stars on Mars was filmed in Coober Pedy, an opal-mining town in southern Australia. The town's rust-colored desert landscape also served as the setting for Mel Gibson's post-apocalyptic sequel Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, as well as Pitch Black and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
The contestants will live at "base camp" for the duration of their stay on fake Mars. The camp features two shared bedrooms, a base commander suite, a gym, and a biodome with fresh herbs and plants. (At least they won't have to use bio-waste to grow food like Matt Damon in The Martian.)
The Stars on Mars set took about six months to design and build. Check out more exclusive photos below.
Stars on Mars premieres June 5 on Fox.
