This summer, Captain Kirk himself will bring a bunch of other celebrities to Mars to show how humanity might settle the red planet.

Okay, not really. But Fox's new unscripted series Stars on Mars will feature a dozen celebrities — including athletes, actors, musicians, and reality TV personalities — competing to colonize Mars first. They'll receive their assignments from none other than William Shatner (serving as Mission Control) and each week will vote to send one of their teammates "back to Earth" until only one remains as "the brightest star in the galaxy."

Here's the full lineup: disgraced cycling champion Lance Armstrong, actor Natasha Leggero, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse (a.k.a. "McLovin"), Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, wrestler and UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, football player Richard Sherman, singer/songwriter Tinashe, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, actress Tallulah Willis, and former Modern Family star Ariel Winter.

Below, check out photos of them in their "spacesuits." Stars on Mars is set to premiere June 5 on Fox.

Stars on Mars The celebrity cast members of 'Stars on Mars.' | Credit: FOX

Stars on Mars The setting for 'Stars on Mars.' | Credit: FOX

