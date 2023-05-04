See the celebs headed to space for Stars on Mars: Lance Armstrong, Ariel Winter, McLovin, and more

12 actors, musicians, and reality TV personalities will compete to see who would be best at colonizing the red planet.
By Christian Holub May 04, 2023 at 02:30 PM EDT
Advertisement

This summer, Captain Kirk himself will bring a bunch of other celebrities to Mars to show how humanity might settle the red planet.

Okay, not really. But Fox's new unscripted series Stars on Mars will feature a dozen celebrities — including athletes, actors, musicians, and reality TV personalities — competing to colonize Mars first. They'll receive their assignments from none other than William Shatner (serving as Mission Control) and each week will vote to send one of their teammates "back to Earth" until only one remains as "the brightest star in the galaxy."

Here's the full lineup: disgraced cycling champion Lance Armstrong, actor Natasha Leggero, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse (a.k.a. "McLovin"), Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, wrestler and UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, football player Richard Sherman, singer/songwriter Tinashe, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, actress Tallulah Willis, and former Modern Family star Ariel Winter.

Below, check out photos of them in their "spacesuits." Stars on Mars is set to premiere June 5 on Fox.

The celebrity cast members of 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
Lance Armstrong for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
Natasha Leggero for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
Marshawn Lynch for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
Christopher Mintz-Plasse for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
Adam Rippon for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
Ronda Rousey for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
Tom Schwartz for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
Richard Sherman for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
Porsha Williams Guobadia for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
Tallulah Willis for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
Tinashe for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
Ariel Winter for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
The celebrity cast members of 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX
The setting for 'Stars on Mars.'
| Credit: FOX

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content:

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com