"The fact that we have an astronaut is so crazy," the confused Modern Family star marvels.

Ariel Winter thinks her Stars on Mars competitor Lance Armstrong is late astronaut Neil Armstrong: 'Google him!'

Stars on Mars Stars on Mars Show More About Stars on Mars type TV Show genre Reality

Maybe she can blame it on the altitude?

Modern Family star Ariel Winter is a little confused about one of her fellow celebs embarking on a (pretend) journey to space on new reality competition Stars on Mars.

"Lance Armstrong is a real freaking astronaut. He is a real astronaut," she says in a confessional, mixing up the former pro cyclist and the first man to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong, who died in 2012. "He is Lance Armstrong. You need to Google him. You need to know everything about him because he is so cool," she marvels in an exclusive clip from the premiere, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

STARS ON MARS: Ariel Winter. ©2023 FOX Media LLC. CR: Brook Rushton / FOX.; STARS ON MARS: Lance Armstrong. ©2023 FOX Media LLC. CR: Brook Rushton / FOX. 'Stars on Mars' contestants Ariel Winter and Lance, not Neil, Armstrong | Credit: Brook Rushton/Fox (2)

"The fact that we have an astronaut is so crazy," Winter says to fellow contestant Porsha Williams.

"You said what?" the Real Housewives of Atlanta star hilariously replies.

"I'm so confused," Winter says. "Is he gonna end up being our judge?"

In his own confessional, Armstrong, the fake astronaut, takes being mixed up with the late real astronaut all in stride. "There's probably 20-year-olds out there that get me confused with Neil Armstrong," he says. "If I were Neil Armstrong, I'd be dead. I'd prefer to be Lance Armstrong at this point."

The new reality show, hosted by Star Trek legend William Shatner, sends 12 celebrities to base camp on an imagined version of the Red Planet to undergo grueling challenges to determine "the brightest star in the galaxy." Other contestants include: comedian Natasha Leggero, Super Bowl champ Marshawn Lynch, Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, wrestler and UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz, football player Richard Sherman, singer/songwriter Tinashe, and actress Tallulah Willis.

Watch the exclusive clip above. Stars on Mars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: