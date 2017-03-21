24 shows that survived big departures
The show must go on
The show must go on, as we all know, and many a TV show has persevered through a crisis during its run, including one of the most visible crises, the departure of a cast member. Of course, some handled it differently than others, from simply recasting the role to introducing a new character to creating another show altogether. Here are some of the series that lived on after a star’s exit.
The Flash
Hartley Sawyer had a recurring role on CW’s The Flash since 2017, playing the superhero the Elongated Man. However, in wake of protests over the wrongful killing of Black Americans like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade, the actor was fired from the series as soon as racist and violently misogynistic tweets of his from 2012-2014 resurfaced. Little is known of how the show will handle his exit being that last viewers saw his character, he was warning his future wife that she’d be framed for murder. Sawyer has since apologized on Instagram, saying “My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable. —Marcus Jones
House of Cards
House of Cards won Kevin Spacey a Golden Globe in 2015 after three years playing ruthless politician Frank Underwood. Two years later, Spacey was dropped following a series of sexual misconduct allegations. Spacey's rep said the actor would take time to "seek evaluation and treatment." His costar Robin Wright will take the lead in the Netflix original’s sixth and final season, airing in 2018. —Joseph Longo
Lethal Weapon
Clayne Crawford may have revived the role of Martin Riggs on Fox's Lethal Weapon, but he won’t be back for season 3. Warner Bros. did not renew his contract after reports of bad behavior on set, including a video shared by costar Damon Wayans in a series of now-deleted tweets. Prior to being fired from the show, Crawford released a lengthy apology via Instagram. American Pie actor Seann William Scott will replace Crawford on the upcoming season, playing Martin Riggs' brother. —Joseph Longo
Criminal Minds
Thomas Gibson spent more than 10 years on Criminal Minds. The actor played Aaron Hotchner for 12 seasons until his time on the show ended in 2016. Reports surfaced of an altercation between Gibson and Criminal Minds' writer/producer Virgil Williams, eventually leading to the actor's dismissal. —Madeline Boardman
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Janet Hubert-Whitten originated the role of Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1990, only to be replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid in 1993. Decades later, rumors still swirl as to just what happened when the cameras weren't rolling, leading to Hubert's dismissal from the show. —Madeline Boardman
Two and a Half Men
Charlie Sheen joined Two and a Half Men in 2003, playing Charlie Harper alongside Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones. The actor spent years on the show until his final episode aired in 2011, following stints in rehab and clashes with the show's executive producer. —Madeline Boardman
Anger Management
After his own firing, Charlie Sheen allegedly clashed with costar Selma Blair while filming Anger Management, leading to Blair being cut from the show in 2013. —Madeline Boardman
Transparent
Jeffrey Tambor’s portrayal of Maura Pfefferman in Amazon’s Transparent made him the first actor to win an Emmy for playing a transgender character. After four seasons, Tambor was fired from the show following sexual harassment claims made by a guest star on the series and a former personal assistant. Tambor has admitted to being "volatile," but he has denied the allegations. —Joseph Longo
Three’s Company
Suzanne Somers kicked off Three’s Company alongside John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt, playing Chrissy Snow for five seasons. Somers did not return to the show after the fifth season, reportedly on account of salary negotiations. —Madeline Boardman
The Office
While many thought there could be no Office without Steve Carell, the veteran actor proved there could, in fact, be Steve Carell without The Office. In 2011, after seven seasons on the show, the actor chose not renew his contract, allowing him to focus on a burgeoning film career. The show went on for another two seasons, during which Carell made a grand cameo in the series finale.
Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed
The actress was at the height of TV fame when her character Brenda said farewell to Beverly Hills. Many stories have been told for the reason behind her exit, from poor on-set behavior to problems with Tori Spelling. But EW hears that her departure may have had less to do with her behavior and more to do with her choice of haircut. Four years later, Doherty secured her next high-profile role on Charmed but soon found herself in familiar territory when she was let go from the show, allegedly due to a feud with costar Alyssa Milano. —Aja Hoggatt
The Talk
Leah Remini ended her run on The Talk after one year. Alongside Holly Robinson Peete, Remini was cut from the show in 2011, telling Howard Stern in 2015 of her dismissal, "I think it’s because I wasn’t my best self there." —Madeline Boardman
Roseanne
ABC cancelled the revival of Roseanne in the wake of star Roseanne Barr posting a racist tweet comparing former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” in May 2018. But just three weeks later, the network announced a spin-off of the series, The Conners, that would bring back every series regular aside from Barr. The actress was vocal in the wake of her firing, offering multiple excuses for her tweet including that she was misunderstood and that she was under the influence of Ambien. Despite lower ratings without Barr, the new series has made it to three seasons thus far. —Tyler Aquilina
Laverne & Shirley
It turns out not even Shirley in Laverne & Shirley had job security. Cindy Williams played one half of the iconic best friend duo, opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne. As the show entered its final season, Williams unexpectedly departed after maternity leave negotiations fell through. Marshall was left to finish out the series solo.
Scandal
Columbus Short may have been one of the original gladiators on Scandal, but his time on the show was cut short following a scandal in the actor's own personal life. Short did not return to the show after making headlines for allegedly threatening violence against his wife. —Madeline Boardman
White Gold
After a six-year run on Gossip Girl as Chuck Bass, the resident bad boy turned romantic lead, Westwick found a new TV home on the BBC comedy White Gold. However, the actor was quickly replaced during the filming of the second season in 2017 after three women accused him of rape or sexual assault. Westwick denied two of the allegations and has not publicly commented on the third. —Aja Hoggatt
Grey’s Anatomy
Isaiah Washington played Dr. Preston Burke on Grey's Anatomy for two years before being cut from the hit show. Washington was dismissed in 2007, following an on-set spat that involved the actor allegedly using a gay slur. —Madeline Boardman
Valerie
After starring roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rhoda, Valerie Harper made a triumphant return to TV during the mid-'80s by way of Valerie. Harper's time on the show was anything but smooth. The actress famously sparred with the show's producers, but the powers that be weren't having it and, by the end of season 2, she was out. The show went on for another four seasons -- Sandy Duncan replaced Harper as the caretaker of the three Hogan boys -- and changed its name twice. The show officially wrapped as The Hogan Family in 1990.
Cheers
After five seasons on the hit NBC series, Shelley Long decided to exit her award-winning role as waitress Diane Chambers to pursue a career in movies. While that transition did not go quite as planned, Cheers continued to be successful. Kirstie Alley joined the sitcom, which lasted for another six seasons.
Top Gear
Jeremy Clarkson led Top Gear for 13 years until 2015. The host's suspension from the show became permanent following an alleged altercation with a producer after repeated eyebrow-raising moments involving Clarkson's use of offensive language. —Madeline Boardman
The Ranch
Criminal allegations against Danny Masterson preceded even the premiere of the Netflix sitcom he starred on with former That 70s Show castmate Ashton Kutcher. However, in wake of the #MeToo movement, claims that Masterson sexually assaulted multiple women, claims that were being investigated by the LAPD for years, were finally publicized. Shortly before the second half of season 2 of the show aired, Masterson was let go from the series (he had still already shot and appeared in episodes up until the second half of season 3). The show went on to air its last episodes in January 2020, and Masterson was finally charged with three counts of rape in June.
The Challenge
At the beginning of the most recent season, MTV cut all ties with former Challenge winner Dee Nguyen when she made light of the very serious movement for Black lives. Responding to a claim she was insincere about her support against racial injustice, Nguyen tweeted “IDK why some of you think I’m anti-BLM. I’ve been saying that since the day I lost my virginity." —Marcus Jones
Ally McBeal
Years of struggling with substance abuse lead to a rock bottom moment in April 2001 for Robert Downey Jr. when he was arrested on drug charges. The future Marvel superhero was written out of the David E. Kelley legal drama last minute so he could have time to work on his recovery. While executive producer Bill D’Elia told EW at the time that the door was open for Downey Jr. to return, that never materialized. —Marcus Jones
Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, Vanderpump Rules
Boyens and Caprioni were DOA, with fans turning on them after old tweets where they were regularly using the N-word were exposed by the time their debut on the show’s season 8 premiere aired. Schroeder and Doute, who had been on the show since the beginning, went right out the door with the two men after their past came back to bite them as well. Reality personality Faith Stowers, who got her start as one of the only Black recurring cast members Pump Rules has ever had, admitted in an Instagram Live interview that Schroeder and Doute had called both military police accusing her of going AWOL, and LAPD accusing her of being a robbery suspect, all in retaliation to her sleeping with their castmate Jax Taylor while he was still in a relationship. —Marcus Jones