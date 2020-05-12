Stargirl type TV Show network DC Universe genre Superhero

Luke Wilson's got a big secret on Stargirl.

The actor plays Pat Dugan, former sidekick to superhero Starman (Joel McHale) who has given up his crimefighting days to start a new family and move to Blue Valley, Neb., in the upcoming CW and DC Universe series. That new family includes his stepdaughter, high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), who's less than enthused about her relocation from Los Angeles to Blue Valley. But what she doesn't know is that Pat's former life as a sidekick is about to kickstart her own journey to becoming a hero as she takes up the mantle of Stargirl.

Above, EW has a sneak peek at the series following Courtney, Pat, and the rest of their family moving into their new home in Blue Valley, and Pat's anxiety over the moving men mishandling a few mysterious boxes piques Courtney's interest. There's definitely more than just car parts in there…

Produced by Greg Berlanti and executive-produced by showrunner and character creator Geoff Johns (who conceived the character in honor of his late sister, who was killed in a plane accident), Stargirl centers on Courtney as she discovers Pat's history and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The live-action drama is based on the 1999 Stargirl comics and reimagines the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America.

Stargirl is also executive-produced by Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) who serves as co-showrunner with Johns, as well as Sarah Schechter, and Greg Beeman. Rounding out the cast are Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone.

Stargirl premieres Monday, May 18, on DC Universe and Tuesday, May 19, on the CW.

