DC Universe and The CW's newest hero makes her long-awaited debut in two months.

Stargirl premieres Monday, May 11 on DC Universe, a day before its linear debut on The CW at 9 p.m. The Greg Berlanti-produced series will move to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

Executive produced by showrunner and character creator Geoff Johns, the show follows high schooler Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she adjusts to her new life in Blue Valley, Neb. after her mother remarries retired superhero sidekick Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson). Courtney learns about her step-father's past life when she discovers Justice Society of America member Starman's (Joel McHale) Cosmic Staff, which she then borrows to become Stargirl and inspire a new generation of heroes to fight villains from the past. However, Pat doesn't let her go out there alone and suits up as her sidekick S.T.R.I.P.E., a 15-foot robot.

Stargirl holds a very special place in Johns' heart. "She’s the first character I ever wrote in comic books and created her in my very first comic book," said Johns on Crisis Aftermath in December. "She was inspired by my late sister, so it means a lot to me personally to have come off the page and onto the screen like this, and to work with the crew and the cast that I did. It was amazing."

If you're particularly precious about spoilers, it might be in your best interest to sign up for DC Universe because subscribers will be able to watch new episodes first and commercial-free every Monday before they air on The CW on Tuesday. DC Universe members will have also access to extended versions of select episodes, behind-the-scenes content, and more.

Stargirl is also executive produced by co-showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti, and Berlanti Productions chairwoman and partner Sarah Schechter. Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone also star in the series.

Watch the latest Stargirl tease above before its May debut.

