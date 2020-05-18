Stargirl type TV Show network DC Universe genre Superhero

Warning: spoilers ahead for the series premiere of DC's Stargirl, streaming now on DC Universe. The on-air premiere debuts Tuesday, May 19 on The CW.

Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) may not be the perfect superhero just yet, but she's definitely on her way. DC's Stargirl's series premiere covered a lot of ground as Courtney discovered the Cosmic Staff in her basement, uncovered her stepfather Pat Dugan's (Luke Wilson) secret identity as Justice Society of America hero Starman's (Joel McHale) sidekick, and even fought her first supervillain using her newfound Staff-enhanced skills.

But Courtney's battle against Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) was in the major leagues, and she's still just a novice — she doesn't even have a suit or name yet. So when the fight became too intense, thankfully Pat showed up just in time to save the day in his giant flying robot suit, S.T.R.I.P.E.

Below, EW got Bassinger and Wilson to break down that action-packed cliffhanger ending, how this new team-up will evolve over the course of this season, when Courtney will suit up for the first time as Stargirl (sooner than you think!), and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: The series premiere ends on quite the cliffhanger with Pat swooping in to save the day when Courtney gets in over her head. Where does this leave them both heading into the second episode?

BREC BASSINGER: It's our first time seeing this giant robot so in a sense it's like the first sight of the new JSA, which this whole season is about: Putting together this team, continuing their legacy. As soon as S.T.R.I.P.E. lands, that's the first sight of the new JSA to come.

LUKE WILSON: Pat, when he's in S.T.R.I.P.E. in the cockpit, definitely goes to battle with these villains. He definitely gets helped out of some jams by Stargirl, which is really cool. And then there's some great stuff where he's able to help her. They really do become partners which I think is so cool.

Courtney is now convinced that Starman is her late father but Pat doesn’t believe her, saying that her connection to the Cosmic Staff is just a coincidence. Are we going to get definitive answers on that mystery?

BASSINGER: Courtney believes that head-on and I feel like she has good reason to believe it. Coincidence or not, it makes sense. But there will be clarity whether he is or isn't her father throughout the season. So have no fear, clarity will come.

We didn't see Courtney suit up or take on the name Stargirl in the premiere. What can you reveal about when she finally does?

BASSINGER: I love that scene so much, and we were worried we were going to have to cut it because we were running behind, you know TV sets, we're always wanting to do more than possible. But we found a 15-minute little time notch in the day where we could have run in and do it. I actually had them put me in a sewing class, so I could properly work with the sewing machines during that scene which is hilarious. To make the supersuit, I probably had like 17 fittings, I had a body cast, a life scan. It was not some simple project, it was very, very intricate. And I was like, "In what world would someone believe that this 15-year-old girl made this supersuit? I don't buy it." And then when I watched the second episode I'm like, "Oh, I totally buy it!" I love that moment. It's such a funny, light-hearted scene. The first time putting on the supersuit was so special. It was almost like a personal milestone in that I truly felt like Stargirl for the first time. The whole cast and crew was exhausted but I had my supersuit on!

Courtney is very enthusiastic about becoming Stargirl and being a superhero even though it's early in her journey. Are we ever going to see her falter in her excitement as she continues to revive the JSA?

BASSINGER: With the personal connection she feels to Starman and the Cosmic Staff, she's going to hold on to that feeling. It's the first true connection she felt to her father in so long. But of course, problems arise, the villains are evil, so even though she's optimistic and pretty much remains that way, she definitely has some downfalls and moments where she questions herself.

Not only is the JSA being revived, but we're seeing the old Injustice Society villains also taking up their mantles again. What can you tease about the villains we'll be seeing Courtney and Pat fight this season?

WILSON: Things get dangerous with these villains like Dragon King [Nelson Lee], and I remember first seeing the sketches and that guy is very scary-looking, like Jason from Friday the 13th. And then you see him on set in this incredible wardrobe and incredible makeup, and Pat and S.T.R.I.P.E. and Stargirl get into some precarious situations.

BASSINGER: Icicle [Neil Jackson] is ruthless. He does not care who you are. He will kill you. He doesn't care. He's a villain but, going back to Courtney's integrity and what a great person she is deep down, there's even a moment where she's like, "You're good, I see it, come on, you can be good." It probably doesn't work out because he's a supervillain [laughs] and like I said, he's ruthless, but there are some great battle action fight scenes too.

DC's Stargirl streams new episodes on Mondays on DC Universe and airs Tuesdays on the CW.

