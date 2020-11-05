Stargirl type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

The mystery of the pink pen will finally be revealed on DC's Stargirl.

EW has exclusively learned that comedian Jim Gaffigan has been cast for season 2 of the CW's latest superhero series. He will voice the CGI character of Thunderbolt, a magical, electrical, fun-loving, wish-granting pink imp from the mysterious land of Bahdnesia.

Thunderbolt is extremely powerful, but according to the official character description, "the wishes he grants often cause more trouble than the wish-asker would ever expect. But despite his somewhat constant supernatural disasters, the Thunderbolt's heart is always in the right place, even if it is wounded by the friends he has lost throughout his long existence."

In the Stargirl comics upon which the series is based, Thunderbolt was trapped inside a pen for 10 years, and Stargirl viewers saw Courtney (Brec Bassinger) steal a pink pen from the Justice Society of America's costume stash early in season 1. Pat (Luke Wilson) has repeatedly warned Courtney that the pen is a powerful, dangerous weapon not to be unleashed, but Gaffigan's casting means someone is going to click that pink pen in season 2. Will the new JSA recruit someone to wield that pen intentionally, or will someone — cough, Mike (Trae Romano), cough — click it by accident, freeing Thunderbolt into the world?

Gaffigan is best known for his stand-up comedy, and has received Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album for his specials Jim Gaffigan: Mr. Universe, Obsessed, Cinco, Noble Ape, and Quality Time. In addition to many TV and film roles, he co-created and starred in The Jim Gaffigan Show, a TV series based on his life, and wrote two books, Dad Is Fat and Food: A Love Story.

DC's Stargirl will return for season 2 in 2021 on the CW.

