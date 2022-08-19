There are a few constants in the Star Wars galaxy. Stormtroopers will never hit their mark. Skywalkers are always losing limbs. And when you least expect it, a random celebrity will pop up for a surprise cameo.

So when EW sat down with Mandalorian masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni earlier this summer at Star Wars Celebration, we had to ask which random celebrity they'd like to see make a cameo next. "I tell you, we've been pretty lucky with who we've had," Favreau admitted. "We've had everyone from Mark Hamill to Werner Herzog."

Jon Favreau (L) and Dave Filoni of Lucasfilm's "The Mandalorian" at the Disney+ Global Press Day on October 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau want George Lucas to cameo on 'The Mandalorian' | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Still, Favreau said, there's one particular person they'd love to see make a cameo: George Lucas himself.

As Filoni points out, the Star Wars creator actually has appeared on screen before, playing blue-skinned statesman Baron Papanoida in 2005's Revenge of the Sith. So should we be on the lookout for a Baron appearance in the next season of The Mandalorian? "He'd have to be the son of Baron Papanoida or something like that," Filoni added with a laugh. "I don't know. I wouldn't even speculate on that."

An on-screen cameo seems unlikely, but Favreau and Filoni both praised Lucas for his support and insight as they've shaped shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Ahsoka. (Favreau has even shared behind-the-scenes images of Lucas meeting Grogu for the first time.)

"He's been on the set when Dave's been directing," Favreau recalled. "I love watching Dave and George together. George, I have tremendous respect for. I've been very fortunate to have great conversations where I've learned a lot. But when I see Dave and George Lucas together, that's like a whole [other thing]."

Filoni and Lucas have a well-documented history together, collaborating for years as they helped develop the original Clone Wars. "Every day was a master class," Filoni said of working with Lucas. "I'm trying to apply that every day and pass on what I've learned. I mean, it is the Jedi experience I've had. Honestly, that's probably my biggest responsibility now: to try to explain to people what George explained to me about why this all works, why it's different and unique from any other fantasy series or fiction out there. George lent it a unique point of view, and it's something that we have to take care of and work on to improve again and again and again."

For more of EW's interview with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau — including teasers of The Mandalorian season 3 and the upcoming Ahsoka — listen to the full conversation on EW's new Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch.

