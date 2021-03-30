Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer unveils the Clone Wars spin-off, sets 70-minute premiere

See what awaits Clone Force 99 when they headline their own animated series.

This week is turning into a big one for Star Wars fans. A day after Lucasfilm revealed the main cast and filming start for its upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series, Disney+ now drops the first trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni's animated spin-off series to his beloved Clone Wars.

The show follows Clone Force 99, which consists of Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker, and Crosshair — the advanced clones that made their debut on the final season of The Clone Wars.

They're "more capable than an army," but "they exhibit a concerning level of disobedience and disregard for orders," remarks Grand Moff Tarkin, a figure from the live-action Star Wars who also had a presence on Clone Wars.

The Bad Batch, premiering on Disney+ with a 70-minute premiere on May 4 (a.k.a. Star Wars Day), takes place in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Based on the setting, it appears the show begins at the Kamino cloning base before the squad escapes with a kid. (The trailer's closed captions refer to the child as "Omega.")

Actress Ming-Na Wen will be bringing her character from The Mandalorian, Fennec Shand, onto the show in animated form. "The galaxy's a dangerous place to be," Fennec warns.

A young Saw Gerrera, Forrest Whitaker's character from Rogue One, also makes a return appearance in the trailer after having a role on Clone Wars. (He's voiced by Andrew Kishino on the show.)

"The Clone Wars have ended," he explains. "You can either adapt and survive, or die with the past. The decision is yours."

The Bad Batch is gonna do what the Bad Batch is gonna do.

The Bad Batch Image zoom Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

After the May 4 premiere, new episodes will debut on Disney+ every Friday starting May 7.

