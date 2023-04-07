Frozen doesn't exactly come to mind when thinking about Star Wars, but put it together with Kill Bill and a Wookie Jedi and all of a sudden you have our attention.

The first footage of The Acolyte, the upcoming Star Wars series set at the tail end of the High Republic era leading up to the prequel films, dropped during Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday. In short, there's gonna be a ton of Jedi!

"What I pitched to Kathy was Frozen meets Kill Bill," showrunner Leslye Headland said on stage, referring to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. "I was blown away by what I was seeing and every bit of love that she has for Star Wars is on the screen," Kennedy said in turn.

Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Director Leslye Headland on the set of Lucasfilm's THE ACOLYTE 'The Acolyte,' the latest Disney+ 'Star Wars' series, confirms main cast. | Credit: Christian Black/Lucasfilm Ltd.

The cast — including Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Joonas Suotamo — accompanied Headland at Celebration to preview the series, which is dropping on Disney+ some time in 2024.

The Acolyte is set at a time when the Jedi's numbers are truly great. Footage screened in the room revealed The Matrix actress Carrie-Anne Moss using Force powers, as well as a butt-load of lightsaber fighting. Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, will play a Wookie Jedi master named Kel Naka.

"This is when the bad guys are outnumbered. They are the underdogs," Headland said.

Celebration previously teased the second season of Andor with star Diego Luna, showrunner Tony Gilroy, and some of the cast. That show, too, will likely arrive in 2024 as it's currently only halfway done with filming.

Want more TV news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.