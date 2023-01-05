Star Wars shows, ranked

10. The Book of Boba Fett (2021-)

Boba Fett deserved better. Temuera Morrison deserved better. And while The Book of Boba Fett has its shining, sparkling moments for the bounty hunter and his outstanding actor, it ends up at the bottom of this list because far too often, it strays from being a story actually about Boba Fett. The series gets distracted by other franchise favorites, and while maybe anywhere else they might be welcome, for fans of the Boba Fett character, fans have waited an awfully long time for him to get an actual spotlight.

It's not like Morrison and the character can't carry the show, as happens in the first few episodes; they certainly can, which makes some of the writing decisions later on baffling. If The Book of Boba Fett gets a second season, maybe it will redeem itself, but for now, it's an odd show, unbalanced and lacking in its focus.