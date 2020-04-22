Female-centered Star Wars series in the works from Russian Doll co-creator

Another Star Wars series is in the works at Disney+, this time with a female lead.

The project is from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland sources say.

There are no further details about the project at this time, which was first reported by Variety. There was previously a rumor of a Star Wars series centered around Daisy Ridley's character, Rey, but this project is not expected to be that.

The project joins two forthcoming Star Wars dramas with male leads: an Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor reprising his role from the prequel films and a Rogue One prequel with Diego Luna reprising his role as Rebel spy Cassian Andor. Of the two, the Rogue One prequel might end up landing first, as the Obi-Wan series recently swapped writers, with John Wick: Chapter 3 executive producer Joby Harold taking over. And of course, there is season 2 of The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal, which is coming to Disney+ in October.

On May 4, the streaming service will debut an eight-episode docuseries titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which is billed as "an unprecedented look at the making of the series… each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show."

