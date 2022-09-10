All the biggest Star Wars news from D23

From a full trailer for the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor to the first public footage of The Mandalorian season 3, Star Wars fans got a galaxy's worth of news during today's D23 expo. Below is a round-up of everything that was announced.

Andor

The Diego Luna-led series is set to premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 21, and the cast joined Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on stage to debut the new full-length official trailer. There was no big reveal in the footage, but it sets up where Cassian Andor finds himself in the five years before the events of Rogue One and will feature a prominent plotline for Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) as she navigates being both a member of the Imperial Senate and the secret leader of the burgeoning Rebel Alliance.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The second season of the animated sequel to The Clone Wars debuts Jan. 4, 2023, on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere. It will consist of 16 episodes and will continue to follow the adventures of Clone Force 99, an experimental unit of Clone Troopers who've gone renegade after the creation of the Empire. Dee Bradley Baker provides the voices of clones Hunter, Echo, Tek, Wrecker, and Crosshair while Michelle Ang voices Omega, a female clone that Clone Force 99 has taken under their wing for protection from Imperial forces.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

A series of six short animated films, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will tell three stories about Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) involving how she joined the Jedi order as a youngling and her training under the tutelage of her Jedi Master Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter). The other three tales will focus on Count Dooku before he turned to the Dark Side. Dooku's young, unbearded apprentice Qui-Gon Jinn appears in the footage as well as Jedi Mace Windu. Dooku can also be seen battling a much younger version of the Jedi Yaddle who along with Yoda and Grogu are the only members of that still unnamed alien species. The shorts will begin streaming Oct. 26 on Disney+.

Ahsoka

Tales of the Jedi is not the only series featuring Anakin Skywalker's former apprentice, but unfortunately, there was no new footage released of this upcoming Ahsoka live-action series starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. Nor did Lucasfilm confirm reports that Eman Esfandi has joined the cast as Star Wars: Rebels' lost Jedi Ezra Bridger and that Hayden Christensen will appear as Anakin Skywalker himself. Some new images from the series were seen on screen including a new shot of Ahsoka brandishing her lightsabers and an image that recreates one of the final scenes of Star Wars: Rebels in live-action. The latter depicted Sabine Wren looking at the mural that she created of the Ghost crew right before she and Ahsoka went on a journey to locate the missing Bridger.

Skeleton Crew

Skeleton Crew star Jude Law appeared on stage at the panel as the first image of him in character on the show appeared. Jon Favreau talked about how the genesis of the project came about while he was filming Spider-Man: No Way Home with its director Jon Watts, who is now the executive producer of Skeleton Crew. The completely new story will involve a group of children lost in the galaxy during the era of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian

The most exciting Star Wars footage to be released during D23 was certainly the teaser trailer for season 3 of The Mandalorian, which revealed the first live-action footage of the planet of Mandalore. Having been reunited with his adorable frog connoisseur of a son, Grogu, Mando (Pedro Pascal) seems to be on a quest of atonement after being declared no longer a Mandalorian by the Armorer (Emily Swallow). Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) features prominently in the trailer as her conflict with Mando regarding the future of Mandalore continues to grow. Fan favorites Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) also make an appearance, as does what looks very much like Rise of Skywalker's Babu Frik. Season 3 is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

To hear interviews with the casts of Andor, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more, check out the latest episode of Dagobah Dispatch.

