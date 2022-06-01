Star Wars star Moses Ingram nearly drove Ewan McGregor off the road on their way to the Obi-Wan Kenobi set

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moses Ingram's Inquisitor Reva is on a mission to hunt down Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi. And although the two actors are friends outside of the galaxy, it turns out that Ingram is just as ruthless to her co-star behind the wheel of a car as she is wielding a lightsaber.

On Tuesday, Ingram visited Jimmy Kimmel Live where she shared her excitement about being a part of the Star Wars world, attending "Jedi school" with her co-stars McGregor and Hayden Christensen...and a little incident with the man she's supposed to be intent on capturing.

"The training facility we were at, there's like three red lights before you actually get to the facility," Ingram explained to Kimmel. "So I'm driving one day and I'm behind this motorcycle and me, when I see a yellow light, it means green but lighter."

The motorcycle was stopping at all the yellows, but Ingram wasn't having it. At the second light, she finally cut around the motorcycle, which meant both drivers got caught at the third light.

"I pull into the facility and the motorcycle is still behind me and I'm like oh god, they don't want a problem," Ingram recalled, as she prepared herself for a confrontation for her reckless driving. When the man on the motorcycle finally took his helmet off, Ingram realized it was McGregor — and promptly fled to her COVID test to avoid embarrassment, while her co-star somewhat trolled her by simply saying "good morning" as if nothing was wrong.

Moses Ingram and Ewan McGregor attend the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on May 12, 2022 in London, England. Moses Ingram and Ewan McGregor | Credit: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Although Reva and Obi-Wan have an antagonistic relationship on the series (and although Ingram likes to break traffic laws), they have a closer relationship in real life that comes with bonding when you're part of a huge franchise — which included McGregor coming to Ingram's defense when she spoke out about receiving racist comments about her character, telling fans, "If you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind."

Watch the interview above and hear Ingram's story at the six minute mark.

