No, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is not planning a major push into the Star Wars space, even though he has his own movie in the works.

As previously reported, the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is developing a new Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm. But the man himself tells EW in an interview for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that his involvement with the galaxy far, far away will not extend to the multitude of TV shows now in the works for Disney+.

"No. That's all Kathy Kennedy," Feige said, referring to the president of Lucasfilm. "I'm involved in as much as I stay up until midnight L.A. time to watch new episodes of The Mandalorian when they drop."

Disney announced in September 2019 that Feige, a known Star Wars fan, will produce a new movie for the franchise with Kennedy. "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together," Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer of the Walt Disney Studios, said at the time.

Since then, Star Wars has followed Marvel's lead in far expanding its cinematic universe across movies and TV. The Mandalorian will now soon be just one of many, with shows like Lando, Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the works.

Feige's duties at Marvel have him pretty busy these days. After the first season run of WandaVision on Disney+, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuted on the streaming platform. That is to be followed by Loki, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and more.