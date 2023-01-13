Everything coming to the Star Wars galaxy in 2023

First, the bad news: There are no Star Wars films hitting theaters in 2023. But that doesn't mean things are quiet in a galaxy far, far away.

Instead, 2023 promises to be a particularly busy year for Star Wars, packed with new TV shows, books, and video games. This year will see the return of fan-favorite programs like The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch, as well as intriguing new releases like Ahsoka and the mysterious Skeleton Crew.

EW took a big deep dive into all the upcoming Star Wars projects coming in the calendar year — from buzzy TV shows to highly-anticipated books, comics, and video games — on the latest episode of the Dagobah Dispatch podcast, and you can listen in on the entire discussion right now below.

But let's say you're more the reading type, and you don't mind missing out on all the debate and discussion and just want to know what's on the horizon. Well, here's on all the intel you need to know about the upcoming year in Star Wars.

The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, and Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi Survivor 'The Mandalorian,' 'Ahsoka,' and 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' | Credit: Lucasfilm (2); Respawn Entertainment

The Bad Batch season 2

This delightful animated show is back for round two on Disney+, once again following everyone's favorite ragtag clone squad as they navigate the galaxy post-Order 66. Bad Batch season 2 premiered Jan. 4 and will run for 16 episodes, with Michelle Ang returning as the voice of Omega and Dee Bradley Baker voicing practically everyone else. For more Bad Batch scoop (and a tease of what to expect in season 2), read EW's interview with Baker here.

The Mandalorian season 3

Baby Yoda fans, rejoice! Pedro Pascal's gruff bounty hunter reunited with his frog-eating, Force-sensitive ward at the end of The Book of Boba Fett, and now, the unlikely pair are back for season 3 of The Mandalorian. The next chapter (premiering March 1 on Disney+) will follow Din Djarin and Grogu as they navigate new adventures together, including Din's return to the planet Mandalore and the struggle over the Darksaber. Familiar faces like Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff, and Emily Swallow are also confirmed to return. But let's be real: We're mostly just excited to see what kind of adorable shenanigans Grogu will get up to.

Star Wars: Visions volume 2

The first chapter of this animated anthology series was an unexpected delight, featuring several short films created by acclaimed Japanese anime studios. For season 2, Visions will be heading around the globe, as Lucasfilm teams up with studios from Japan, India, the U.K., Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, and the U.S. Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in early 2023.

Ahsoka

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+, (c) 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. &TM. All Rights Reserved. Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in 'The Mandalorian' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ahsoka Tano is finally getting her time in the (live-action) spotlight. The double-lightsaber-wielding warrior has long been a fan favorite, first starring in the animated series Clone Wars and Rebels before joining the live-action world with The Mandalorian. Now, Rosario Dawson will play the character in her own live-action show, created by The Mandalorian masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Ahsoka will also feature several familiar faces — including Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Rebels favorite Sabine Wren and, reportedly, Hayden Christensen as Ahsoka's former Jedi teacher Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader. A release date has yet to be announced, but Ahsoka is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year.

Skeleton Crew

Many of this year's Star Wars offerings focus on characters we've already met. But the new live-action show Skeleton Crew will introduce a whole new corner of the galaxy. Creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford (known for the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies) describe the show as a coming-of-age adventure, inspired by classic '80s Amblin films. Like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew is set after the events of Return of the Jedi, and so far, Jude Law is the only confirmed cast member. It's expected to hit Disney+ in late 2023.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Disney announced this kid-focused animated series at last year's D23 Expo, and the show will follow a group of High Republic-era younglings as they embark on the path to becoming Jedi. Created for preschoolers, Young Jedi Adventures will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior later this year.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Credit is: Respawn Entertainmen Cameron Monaghan returns as Jedi Cal Kestis, now five years older, in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.' | Credit: Respawn Entertainment

The 2019 video game Jedi: Fallen Order was a blockbuster hit, following young hero Cal Kestis as he struggles to survive the early years of the Empire. Now, Cal is back for a new adventure, with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hitting shelves March 17. The sequel is set five years after Fallen Order and will once again follow Cal as he tries to outrun the Empire. In an interview with EW, Cal's actor Cameron Monaghan teased that the sequel is "a more mature story," one he describes as "darker" and "more challenging."

Books and beyond

Not all Star Wars news is happening on screen. The Lucasfilm publishing department will also be busy, cranking out new stories set in every corner of the galaxy. If you're a Cal Kestis fan, he's getting a book of his own called Jedi: Battle Scars, which is set between Fallen Order and Survivor and will hit shelves March 7.

There's also a slew of books planned in the High Republic series, starting with April 4's The High Republic: Cataclysm by Lydia Kang. Other High Republic highlights include the middle-grade book Quest for Planet X by Tessa Gratton and the YA novel Path of Vengeance by Cavan Scott.

Finally, Marvel Comics is also expanding its Star Wars offerings. Longtime Marvel Star Wars writer Jason Aaron is penning the new limited series Darth Vader: Black, White & Red, while Marc Guggenheim is kicking off the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with a new series of one-shots.

For more news from a galaxy far, far away, follow EW's weekly Star Wars podcast Dagobah Dispatch.