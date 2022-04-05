Star Trek: The Next Generation vets are reuniting with Patrick Stewart in Picard season 3

Star Trek: Picard Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Announced Tuesday, LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), and Brent Spiner (Data) — who all featured opposite Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard on the popular Trek series — are returning to join Stewart in what will now be the third and final season of Picard.

"I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday," Terry Matalas, season 3's showrunner and executive producer, said in a statement. "It was the spark that ignited my love for science-fiction. So, it's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise."

"It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor," he continued. "The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can't wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season 3!"

The announcement was accompanied by a video, featuring Stewart's Picard and the voices of some of his costars from The Next Generation, as well as a first look at Frakes' Riker returning.

"Ready?" Riker asks.

"As ever," Picard responds.

More to come...

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content:

Episode Recaps STAR TREK: PICARD S1 E6 Recap Star Trek: Picard recap: To thine own self be true By Nick Schager

115302_3462b S1 E3 Recap Star Trek: Picard: Assembling a crew By Nick Schager

STAR TREK: PICARD S1 E2 Recap Star Trek: Picard recap: A new mission begins By Nick Schager

STAR TREK: PICARD S1 E1 Recap Star Trek: Picard premiere recap: The past, reborn By Nick Schager