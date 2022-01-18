Here are all the premiere dates for the Star Trek universe
Trekkers, prep your calendars: the premiere dates for the Star Trek universe have been announced.
Star Trek programming for 2022 kicked off Jan. 6 with the return of the animated Prodigy on Thursdays. It's the first series from the universe that's aimed at younger audiences and follows a crew of young aliens who travel the galaxy. In February, the mothership Discovery returns, followed by more Picard in March.
"Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we're keeping our word," Alex Kurtzman, Star Trek architect and executive producer, said in a statement. "Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek's next phase of programming for years to come."
- Star Trek: Discovery returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 10. It's already been renewed for a fifth year. Here's the logline for the new season: "Season 4 finds Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew facing a threat unlike any they've ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all."
- Picard will begin its second season on Thursday, March 3; new episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays. The show is already in production on a third season. Season 2 cast includes star Sir Patrick Stewart, along with Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Annie Werschling, and Jeri Ryan.
- Strange New Worlds will debut on Thursday, May 5; new episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays. The show has already been renewed for a second season. The show is based on the years Capt. Christopher Pike manned the U.S.S. Enterprise. Anson Mount plays Pike, while Rebecca Romijn is Number One.
- Lower Decks will return summer 2022 with a 10-episode-long third season. It has already been picked up for a fourth year. It focuses on the support crew serving one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380.
