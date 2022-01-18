Here are all the premiere dates for the Star Trek universe

Star Trek programming for 2022 kicked off Jan. 6 with the return of the animated Prodigy on Thursdays. It's the first series from the universe that's aimed at younger audiences and follows a crew of young aliens who travel the galaxy. In February, the mothership Discovery returns, followed by more Picard in March.

"Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we're keeping our word," Alex Kurtzman, Star Trek architect and executive producer, said in a statement. "Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek's next phase of programming for years to come."