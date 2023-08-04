"It wouldn't have worked if we didn't have everyone in it," co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers says of the episode's last number, "We Are One."

Rebecca Romijn's Number One once said that the last thing anyone needs is dancing Klingons... but maybe it's exactly what we need.

"We Are One," the finale number of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' musical episode, "Subspace Rhapsody," delivered a big ensemble piece that all began with Celia Rose Gooding's Uhura inspiring the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise to break into song. Then, somewhere along the way, we got a Klingon dance break inspired by K-Pop boy bands. Watch it in the video above.

"We wanted it to really touch on everybody," co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers tells EW of "We Are One," adding, "We wanted to give a chance for everyone to sing. It's really an opportunity. We've set up a lot of problems, and that's the unique thing of this song — it has to bring everyone together. It wouldn't have worked if we didn't have everyone in it."

Written by Dana Horgan and Bill Wolkoff, "Subspace Rhapsody" begins with Spock (Ethan Peck), Pelia (Carol Kane), and Uhura experimenting with a naturally occurring subspace fold in the hopes of revolutionizing their own communication systems. However, they end up tampering with a quantum probability field that makes everyone operate by the laws of musicals.

"Our motto always, both thematically and creatively, was collaboration," says Akiva Goldsman, Myers' showrunning partner on Strange New Worlds. "That's really what's happening at the end of the episode. That is the resolution of the story."

As for the dancing Klingons, the main one hailing the Enterprise during "We Are One" is played by Bruce Horak, the actor behind Hemmer on Strange New Worlds. "We love Bruce and wanted to find a fun way to bring him back," Goldsman and Myers said in a joint statement.

"Subspace Rhapsody" is streaming now on Paramount+. Watch its finale number, "We Are One," in the video above.

