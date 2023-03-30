Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series will beam up a new generation of cadets

The new show will follow teen Starfleet cadets as they come of age and encounter "a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself."

Star Trek is ready to introduce the next generation of Starfleet cadets.

A new series called Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is officially coming to Paramount+, CBS Studios announced on Thursday. Unlike Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, or Star Trek: Picard, this live-action show will be a coming-of-age drama following a new class of teen Starfleet cadets discovering what it takes to become Starfleet officers.

An official plot description for the show teases "blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself." It also notes that these cadets will be "under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors," which means fans might be seeing some legacy Star Trek characters coming into play.

Trek head honcho Alex Kurtzman is teaming up with Nancy Drew and Tom Swift showrunner Noga Landau to create the series. Both will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard greets Evan Evagora's Elnor, the first full-blooded Romulan to join Starfleet Academy in 'Star Trek: Picard' Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard greets Evan Evagora's Elnor, the first full-blooded Romulan to join Starfleet Academy in 'Star Trek: Picard' | Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+

It will be a while before we see Starfleet Academy on Paramount+. Production isn't scheduled to begin until 2024, leaving loads of time to speculate. For instance, Star Trek: Picard is currently streaming its final season, which showrunner Terry Matalas has said is all about passing the torch to the next generation. Could characters like Ed Speleers' Jack Crusher, Mica Burton's Ensign Alandra La Forge, and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut's Ensign Sidney La Forge be involved in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy? Food for thought.

"Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy!" Kurtzman and Landau say in a joint statement. "Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental, and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor, and devotion to a cause greater than themselves.

"The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted," the statement continues. "Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!"

Sonequa Martin-Green in 'Star Trek: Discovery' Sonequa Martin-Green in 'Star Trek: Discovery' | Credit: Brendan Meadows/Paramount+

The news comes shortly after CBS Studios announced that Star Trek: Discovery, which helped launch the streaming platform now known as Paramount+, as well as this new age of Trek on television, will come to an end with its fifth season in 2024.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was renewed for a 10-episode season 3 and Star Trek: Lower Decks was renewed for a 10-episode season 5. David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, now calls Star Trek: Starfleet Academy "the next chapter in this expanding franchise."

Says Stapf, "Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's vision is a smart and thrilling take that celebrates the core principles of what Star Trek has always stood for, but through the eyes of the next generation of Starfleet's leaders."

