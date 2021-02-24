Prodigy revealed as next series in Star Trek franchise for Paramount+

This one is for the kids: Paramount+ revealed Wednesday that Prodigy will be the next installment in the Star Trek franchise. Developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters), the CG-animated series focuses on a group of "lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation," according to the streaming service.

Prodigy marks the first time a Star Trek series has been developed specifically for a younger audience. The first 10 episodes of the series will premiere on Paramount+ this year before moving to its sister cable channel Nickelodeon.

With the addition of Prodigy, there will be five series from the Star Trek universe on the newly revamped Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access), which launches March 4. The others are Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, the animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The digital platform will also offer all 726 episodes from the six classic Star Trek series, as well as several of the Star Trek films.

Image zoom Credit: Paramount +

"The way we design our universe is that each show has to have its own very unique identity, so you don't feel what you're getting from one show is what you can get from another show," Alex Kurtzman, executive producer of the Star Trek universe, tells EW. "It really grabs hold of the things that Trek stands for that have kept it so alive for 55 years. It's about a space family. It's about optimism. It's about science. It's about reaching for the best in ourselves. It's about the belief that the best of ourselves will emerge in the future and become this amazing federation of planets. It's incredibly aspirational. And I've been saying for a while now how important I think it is that we get to younger audiences so we can grow with the franchise."

And Kurtzman and his team have no plans to stop making more series for every member of the family. "I think the beauty of the Star Trek universe is there's so much story," he adds. "There are so many amazing characters. There's so much world-building to be done. The key is to make sure there's no redundancy. We're going to be exploring new areas of the universe that haven't been explored yet. We may explore different timelines. We will certainly be thinking about targeting shows to different demographics. I think there's such a limitless appetite for Star Trek."

Paramount+ is expected to include live news, original series, and sports content, as well as on-demand content from other Viacom channels like MTV, BET, Comedy Central, and CBS. There will also be movies from Paramount Pictures.