Picard season 2 trailer features more Q and an ageless Seven of Nine

Jean-Luc Picard, you are a sight for sore eyes!

Just in time for Captain Picard Day (and why don't we have this off?), a new teaser trailer has been dropped for season two of Star Trek: Picard with Patrick Stewart. We get another look at John de Lancie's Q, who's resuming his day job as Picard's adversary, as well as a sobering reminder that Jeri Ryan - as Seven of Nine - never really ages. Alison Pill shows up as Dr. Agnes Jurati, and Santiago Cabrera joins the fun as Cristóbal Rios on "the very end of the road not taken." Oh, that Q and his nasty bon mots!

"You're a bit older than I imagine," Q also cracks to Picard. Seriously, mean people are mean.

Star Trek: Picard Credit: Trae Patton/CBS

News of Q's return was announced at the show's First Contact Day virtual session in April, which included a surprise appearance by de Lancie himself.

For those who forgot to check the calendar, Captain Picard Day is apparently celebrated by Trekkers around the world to "honor" a fictional annual event held aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D for the ship's schoolchildren, as seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Picard was the ship's captain.

Season 2 of Picard features a jam-packed bridge of executive producers, such as Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin. Goldsman and Terry Matalas will serve as co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Picard From left, Isa Briones as Soji, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, and Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati on Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Picard." | Credit: Aaron Epstein/CBS

The show will stream on Paramount+. No word of a debut date yet, dangit.