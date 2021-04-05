Picard season 2 to feature return of notorious Star Trek villain Q

Star Trek: Picard Streaming Options

Watch your six, Picard: Q is staging his return.

Paramount+ revealed Monday that John de Lancie will appear in season two of Star Trek: Picard as Q, a significant adversary to Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). The news was announced at Monday's First Contact Day virtual session, which included a surprise appearance by de Lancie himself.

STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION Image zoom John De Lancie as Q on 'Star Trek: The Next Generation.' | Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

A teaser of the new season was also shared during the panels (which will be available to view on-demand on Paramount+'s YouTube Channel and on Paramount+). In it, Stewart voices Jean-Luc Picard as the camera moves through his palatial French chateau before focusing on a Queen of Hearts card that's lying on a table. The card then burns up – leaving behind the letter Q.

"Time offers so many opportunities, but never second chances," says Picard. Then, Q can be heard saying, "The trial never ends." Watch the teaser below.

For those who aren't familiar with Q, the villainous character first appeared in Star Trek: Next Generation, followed by Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Lower Decks. Q can alter reality, among other dastardly deeds.

STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION Image zoom John de Lancie, left, and Patrick Stewart on 'Star Trek: The Next Generation.' | Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Other actors set to join season two of Picard are Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. Production on season 2 has already begun, with a premiere set for 2022 on Paramount+.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Streaming Options

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous STAR TREK: PICARD S1 E6 Recap Star Trek: Picard recap: To thine own self be true By Nick Schager

115302_3462b S1 E3 Recap Star Trek: Picard: Assembling a crew By Nick Schager

STAR TREK: PICARD S1 E2 Recap Star Trek: Picard recap: A new mission begins By Nick Schager

STAR TREK: PICARD S1 E1 Recap Star Trek: Picard premiere recap: The past, reborn By Nick Schager Next