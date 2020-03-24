All episodes of Star Trek: Picard are now free to non-subscribers

Image zoom Aaron Epstein/CBS

More entertainment fodder for your shelter-in-place: Star Trek: Picard is now free to non-subscribers to CBS All Access.

Or, put more accurately: Non-paid subscribers. You'll still have to sign up for the CBS streaming service to watch the show, but now there's a coupon code that unlocks Picard: "GIFT."

There are nine episodes from the show's first season available now, and the season finale drops on Thursday.

Here's star Patrick Stewart announcing a second season and the giveaway:

The second season of the Star Trek would normally air next year, but that could change given the coronavirus pandemic.

Related content: