All episodes of Star Trek: Picard are now free to non-subscribers
Star Trek: Picard
TV Show
More entertainment fodder for your shelter-in-place: Star Trek: Picard is now free to non-subscribers to CBS All Access.
Or, put more accurately: Non-paid subscribers. You'll still have to sign up for the CBS streaming service to watch the show, but now there's a coupon code that unlocks Picard: "GIFT."
There are nine episodes from the show's first season available now, and the season finale drops on Thursday.
Here's star Patrick Stewart announcing a second season and the giveaway:
The second season of the Star Trek would normally air next year, but that could change given the coronavirus pandemic.
