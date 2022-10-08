Star Trek: Picard cast reminisce on The Next Generation and reuniting for final season

When the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation get together, it's like no time has passed. That's probably because they still hang out. "We actually like each other," Marina Sirtis remarks in EW's New York Comic Con video suite. "I know it's a weird concept in Hollywood, but we actually get on."

"The night in Gates' bathroom. We were all there," Patrick Stewart mysteriously adds, referring to another one of his costars, Gates McFadden.

Sadly, we didn't get more details on what, exactly, was happening in said bathroom. "We'll talk about that another time," says McFadden.

Ahead of the Con's big Star Trek universe panel, Stewart, Sirtis, and McFadden joined Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, and Michael Dorn for a sit-down with EW. That's a lot of star power for a 10-minute chat and plenty is covered: the first scenes they filmed for the show, Stewart's initial hesitance to play Jean-Luc Picard, and reuniting on screen for the third and final season of Picard, premiering on Paramount+ this Feb. 16.

How did the stars align for their Picard team-up? "They threw money at us," Sirtis says.

Frakes had been directing episodes of Picard, in addition to appearing as his character William Riker, when the producers asked him if his "old friends" would be willing to make a return together.

"It was a call just kind of out of the blue," Dorn adds. "They said, 'Would you like to do it?' And I think all of us said, 'OK.' And then they talked to us about the part, our characters, and everything, and that's kind of how it happened."

After the interview, Paramount+ revealed a full-length trailer at the New York Comic Con panel that confirmed Spiner will be portraying the character Lore and the cast's fellow Next Generation actor Daniel Davis will be reprising his role as Professor Moriarty.

