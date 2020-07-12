Watch the U.S.S. Cerritos take flight in first trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks

Trekkies are getting their first look at what it was like for the support crew on one of Starfleet’s least important ships in the first trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks.

CBS All Access released a trailer on Sunday, offering a closer look at the U.S.S. Cerritos and those who run the lower decks in the year 2380. The half-hour animated streaming series, set to be released on Thursday, August 6, will follow the adventures of Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Tendi (Noël Wells) as they attempt to balance their busy work and personal lives while dealing with sci-fi anomalies.

For those new to the Star Trek universe, ensigns are the most junior officer that falls under the command of a lieutenant and lieutenant junior, a position they'll remain at for a year or two before being promoted to lieutenant.

Image zoom CBS 2020 CBS Interactive, Inc.

"The Cerritos might be falling apart but it's our job to keep it together," says one of the Ensigns in the trailer.

New episodes of the 10-episode series will drop every Thursday for CBS All Access subscribers domestically.