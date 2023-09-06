"Oh my God! We get to do something on Voyager?!" Our thoughts exactly, Mariner.

The Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 premiere, dropping on Paramount+ this Thursday, is bringing back the U.S.S. Voyager, which was captained by Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway on 1995's Star Trek: Voyager. The now-animated ship was glimpsed in a recent trailer, but EW's exclusive sneak peek (shown in the video above) reveals the vessel in all its glory.

In the premiere episode, titled "Twovix," the U.S.S. Cerritos approaches a "mystery station." Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) really hopes whatever it is does not lead to "a Romulan thing." ("I hate the Neutral Zone," she says.) But upon arrival, they communicate with an art curator and historian, who says the Cerritos will be transporting "perhaps the most beautiful work of art in Starfleet history."

Season 4 of Lower Decks is arriving shortly after the conclusion of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, which realized a crossover episode with the other show. Tawny Newsome's Mariner and Jack Quaid's Boimler of Lower Decks traveled back in time through a portal and found themselves among the crew of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) — in live action.

Noël Wells' Tendi, Eugene Cordero's Rutherford, Jerry O'Connell's Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore's Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman's Doctor T'Ana also return for Lower Decks season 4, which streams weekly every Thursday on Paramount+.

