Star Trek: Lower Decks stars enter the world of live action in first look at Strange New Worlds crossover

The Lower Decks crew have entered live-action!

The new trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, premiering on Paramount+ this June 15, brings with it our first look at the big crossover event. Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome, who voice the animated characters Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler on Star Trek: Lower Decks, will embody their characters in live-action form.

"Surprise!" Newsome's Mariner tells a perplexed Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and Spock (Ethan Peck), alongside a noticeably purple-haired Boimler.

Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid reprise their animated 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' roles in live-action on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid reprise their animated 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' roles in live-action on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' | Credit: PARAMOUNT+

Quaid and Newsome will appear in a season 2 episode directed by Jonathan Frakes, a.k.a. Captain Riker from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard. The hour will also feature animation in addition to the actors' live-action performances.

Quaid previously teased the television event to EW by saying, "Ethan Peck and I have a bromance for the ages. We call it Spoimler: Spock and Boimler. It's amazing, but that whole cast is so friendly and welcoming and cool. We just had a ball, and we got to be directed by Jonathan Frakes. So what could be better?"

The trailer teases that Spoimler bromance with Spock giving Boimler the Vulcan salute as he's about to beam off ship. "Live long and prosper, Mr. Boimler," he says.

The footage also gives fans a fresh look at Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk and new addition to the cast Carol Kane, who will portray the recurring role of Pelia.

Returning are Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga.

Episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will drop weekly every Thursday starting June 15. Watch the trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: