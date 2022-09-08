See a photo of Sonequa Martin-Green's Captain Burnham, plus a video set tour of season 5 with Wilson Cruz.

Star Trek: Discovery reveals season 5 first look and on-set Easter eggs

Following the reveal of Star Trek: Picard's first season 3 teaser trailer, Star Trek Day turned its attention to Star Trek: Discovery, bringing forth a first look at season 5.

Sonequa Martin-Green's Captain Michael Burnham gets her Mad Max Furiosa moment as she races away from a sandstorm threatening to engulf her.

"Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries," says the official season 5 summary. "But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Sonequa Martin-Green on 'Star Trek: Discovery' Sonequa Martin-Green's Captain Burnham flees from a sandstorm in 'Star Trek: Discovery' season 5 | Credit: Paramount+

The Star Trek Day celebration, which took place in Los Angeles and was livestreamed for fans globally, also came with a behind-the-scenes tour of the Discovery season 5 set, led by star Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber). The video shows Martin-Green begin to film a scene involving Burnham on the bridge, as well as some Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the set.

Cruz points out some of the items in Burnham's captain's quarters that are "indicative of Africa and the diaspora." He says, "You feel like you're in Michael Burnham's world, her private sanctuary, if you will." He also highlights a Federation Headquarters plaque and a costume fitting with Cruz's "TV husband," actor Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets).

Also spotted in the video are actors Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly) and Blu del Barrio (Adira), and series costume designer Anthony Tran.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 doesn't currently have a premiere date, but it's currently in production in Toronto.

Watch the set tour in the video above.

