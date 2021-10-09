Sonequa Martin-Green takes the chair as captain in Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer
Martin-Green's character Michael Burnham is the first Black woman captain in a live-action Star Trek series.
Sonequa Martin-Green is boldly going where no Star Trek has gone before in Discovery's fourth season.
After Martin-Green's Michael Burnham was promoted to captain in the season 3 finale, season 4 of the Paramount+ series will see her taking charge as the first Black woman to occupy the captain's chair in a live-action Star Trek show. A new trailer for Discovery's fourth season, unveiled Saturday at New York Comic Con, teases the crises ahead for Burnham and her crew in the new batch of episodes.
"Today we seek to understand a threat like none our galaxy has faced before," Burnham says in the trailer. The fourth season will see the starship Discovery's crew dealing with a massive anomaly that threatens life throughout the galaxy, putting Federation and non-Federation worlds alike at risk. The crisis forces these various worlds to work together to confront the unknown and ensure a hopeful future for all.
Multiple new Star Trek series are slated to hit Paramount+ over the next year, including the animated kids' series Star Trek: Prodigy and the Captain Pike-focused Strange New Worlds. Star Trek: Picard is also slated to return for its second season in February.
Star Trek: Discovery season 4, meanwhile, premieres Nov. 18 on Paramount+. Check out the season trailer above.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
Star Trek: Discovery
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|creator
|
|stream service
Comments