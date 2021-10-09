Martin-Green's character Michael Burnham is the first Black woman captain in a live-action Star Trek series.

Sonequa Martin-Green takes the chair as captain in Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer

Star Trek: Discovery Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Sonequa Martin-Green is boldly going where no Star Trek has gone before in Discovery's fourth season.

After Martin-Green's Michael Burnham was promoted to captain in the season 3 finale, season 4 of the Paramount+ series will see her taking charge as the first Black woman to occupy the captain's chair in a live-action Star Trek show. A new trailer for Discovery's fourth season, unveiled Saturday at New York Comic Con, teases the crises ahead for Burnham and her crew in the new batch of episodes.

Pictured: Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham of the Parmount+ series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Sonequa Martin-Green takes the captain's chair in 'Star Trek: Discovery' season 4 | Credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+

"Today we seek to understand a threat like none our galaxy has faced before," Burnham says in the trailer. The fourth season will see the starship Discovery's crew dealing with a massive anomaly that threatens life throughout the galaxy, putting Federation and non-Federation worlds alike at risk. The crisis forces these various worlds to work together to confront the unknown and ensure a hopeful future for all.

Multiple new Star Trek series are slated to hit Paramount+ over the next year, including the animated kids' series Star Trek: Prodigy and the Captain Pike-focused Strange New Worlds. Star Trek: Picard is also slated to return for its second season in February.

Star Trek: Discovery season 4, meanwhile, premieres Nov. 18 on Paramount+. Check out the season trailer above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: