Star Trek: Discovery season 3 trailer: Welcome to the 32nd century

The first trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 3 is here.

The footage provides the first look at the 32nd century, the furthest the Star Trek franchise has ever traveled into the future.

Expect Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew emerging from the wormhole to meet a courier named Book (David Ajala) and learn that a mysterious event called "The Burn" has left the Federation diminished and warp drive fuel (a.k.a. dilithium crystals) scarce, plunging the universe into a struggle for resources.

Co-showrunner Michelle Paradise tells EW, "This season is about fighting for everything the Federation stands for and believing there is always hope that we can endure through the hardest times."

Among other things, the trailer reveals first looks at the franchise's first nonbinary character (Adira, played by newcomer Blu del Barrio) and first transgender character (Gray, played by The OA's Ian Alexander).

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 debuts Thursday, Oct. 15, on CBS All Access.

