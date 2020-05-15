Captain Pike, Mr. Spock, and Number One are officially getting their own spin-off series.

The trio of characters played by Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck — respectively — were introduced (in their current iterations) during season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery. They will return to CBS All Access with their own show titled Star Trek: Strange New Worlds after fans petitioned for a show centered around the characters.

Image zoom Jan Thijs/CBS

The characters from the U.S.S. Enterprise crew joined up with the Discovery team led by Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) for a season of adventure. The crews were split apart again in the season 2 finale when the Discovery time-traveled to a new era that will be explored in the upcoming third season. But fans pushed for CBS All Access to consider a spin-off that continued to follow Pike and his team.

The studio says "Strange New Worlds will follow the crew in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy." The title and timeline suggest the series might be more of a throwback to episodic planet-of-the-week storytelling of The Original Series (Discovery and the studio's other new series in the franchise, Star Trek: Picard, are far more serialized in their approach).

Image zoom Michael Gibson/CBS

Pike was previously played by Jeffrey Hunter in the unaired pilot for The Original Series, then was played by Bruce Greenwood in the J.J. Abrams Trek films. Spock was portrayed by Leonard Nimoy in the Original Series and in many films, then by Zachary Quinto in the Abrams reboot.

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” Kurtzman said. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek’canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew, and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.”

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet who will also serve as executive producers in addition to Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

There's no premiere date yet set. The project joins Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks on the network.