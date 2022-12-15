"Hopefully we'll end up on another streamer, network, we don't know," the actor and travel host said.

Stanley Tucci's Searching for Italy has been canceled, but he still wants to make season 3

Stanley Tucci is searching for a new network.

The beloved actor and quarantine mixologist's food and travel show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy has been canceled at CNN after two seasons, though he's hoping it can find new life elsewhere.

"Hopefully we'll end up on another streamer, network, we don't know," Tucci told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show. "But yes, I have plans to do season 3 and more."

The axing of the Emmy-winning series — which followed the Devil Wears Prada and Big Night star as he explored his roots and experienced the regions and cultures of Italy — comes in the wake of reports that CNN will be scaling back on original TV and film programs in an effort to cut costs.

Stanley Tucci on 'Searching for Italy' Stanley Tucci on 'Searching for Italy' | Credit: CNN

In a statement to EW on Thursday, a CNN spokesperson called Searching for Italy "one of the most successful projects produced by CNN Original Series" and added, "We want to thank Stanley Tucci for his dream partnership."

The spokesperson also said the network is looking forward to collaborating with Tucci on the upcoming series Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, which he's executive-producing. That show is still set to debut next year.

In his Tonight Show interview, Tucci also reflected on how Searching for Italy resonated with viewers. "When the show came out, it was during the pandemic and we were in lockdown," he said. "We had a captive audience, right? People were desperate to get out, and they sort of lived vicariously through us."

Watch Tucci's interview above.