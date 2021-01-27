Stanley Tucci made his internet-famous Negroni for Colin Firth: 'It's exquisite'

Colin Firth is "drunk with power." Being a close friend of Stanley Tucci's for years, and also his costar on the movie Supernova where the two play lovers, Firth has tasted Tucci's internet-famous Negroni that made the actor a cocktail king.

Firth did share his thoughts on the "exquisite" drink during their joint appearance on the Late Show. "The internet has not tasted the Negroni. I have," he said. "You heard it here first. It's exquisite. It's what kept me coming around to Stanley's bungalow."

Tucci went viral, as the kids say, in April when we were all thirsting for new forms of entertainment in quarantine. It was just Tucci making a Negroni, but the popularity of that video led to martini-making on The Late Late Show and Christmas cosmos with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Firth and Tucci first met about 20 years ago when they were "doing a film about Nazis." That would be the HBO movie Conspiracy. "It's not the most probable meet-cute, but Stanley [lived] with a large group of people and I was very drawn to Stanley," Firth said. "To this day, he's the nicest Nazi I met."

"We seem to not get tired of each other, and it's funny because we're both incredibly boring," Tucci joked.