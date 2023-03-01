The Searching for Italy host became famous for his pandemic martinis, so the Barefoot Contessa did what she had to do.

Watch Stanley Tucci make Ina Garten her first martini: 'How jealous are you?'

Although Ina Garten has been a celebrity cooking expert for decades, there are some things even she doesn't know. One of those things? How to properly make a martini. So on the upcoming third season of her Food Network series Be My Guest With Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa recruited her friend Stanley Tucci for some help.

In fact, Tucci made Garten her first-ever martini — which you can see in an exclusive clip over at PEOPLE.

"Let me tell you a secret: I've never had a martini in my life," Garten admitted as she welcomed Tucci to the show.

"Geez, you gotta get out more," Tucci joked in response.

Ina Garten and Stanley Tucci, as seen on Be My Guest with Ina Garten, season 3. Stanley Tucci and Ina Garten on Food Network's 'Be My Guest' | Credit: Discovery

Still, Garten knows martinis pair perfectly with oysters, so she prepared some oysters Rockefeller for her guest, who makes "the best" martinis "of all." (Tucci became famous for his martinis and other cocktails after posting some delightful Instagram videos at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.)

Since it was Garten's martini awakening, Tucci didn't make hers "super dry" (which would mean with a very small amount of vermouth). And contra James Bond, he stirs rather than shakes his martinis.

"Stirring gives it a slightly more delicate taste," Tucci explained. "You don't get any of the little ice pieces."

Garten's assessment of the cocktail? "That's gorgeous."

Season 3 of Be My Guest with Ina Garten premieres March 5 on the Food Network. Other planned guests for the season include Misty Copeland, Norah Jones, and Laura Linney.

