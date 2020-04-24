Watch cocktail master Stanley Tucci teach James Corden how to make a martini

The Late Late Show With James Corden type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Nothing like making your first martini under the guidance of cocktail guru Stanley Tucci.

During Thursday night's at-home episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host hopped on a video call with the acclaimed actor, live from his home in London, to learn how to mix up the finest martini cocktail. After a video of Tucci making a negroni went viral earlier in the week, Corden knew he was the man to go to for some guidance when boxed wine just wasn't cutting it anymore.

While Tucci's wife, Felicity Blunt (sister of actress Emily Blunt), filmed him, the actor talked Corden through the steps of making the stirred — not shaken — martini. "We're doing the opposite of James Bond," said a very-well dressed Tucci. Apparently early-evening cocktails are the norm in the Tucci/Blunt household, with the actor mixing drinks nightly at 5 p.m. without fail. He also dons his best attire for the mixology moment. "I do it every night," he told Corden. "I always feel like one should look good, particularly after 5 o’clock."

Check out the very dapper video above.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: