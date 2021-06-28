Stacey McKenzie exits Canada's Drag Race season 2 amid 'COVID-related challenges'

McKenzie becomes the second judge — after Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman — to exit the reality competition series' main panel.

Canada's Drag Race season 2 is down another diva!

Supermodel Stacey McKenzie will not return to the reality competition series for its second installment due to "COVID-related challenges," according to a tweet from the show's main account.

"We're sad to share that Stacey McKenzie won't be able to return," the tweet reads. "We'll miss her killer lewks, positive vibes, & energy but know that she'll be cheering on the S2 queens! Stay tuned for updates on our judges soon!"

EW has learned through sources close to production that McKenzie was unable to travel to Canada to film the season due to COVID restrictions.

After rising to prominence on the international fashion scene (as well as appearing on several episodes of America's Next Top Model), McKenzie fronted the original three-pronged arm of panelists who shared judging duties across season 1 of the show in mid-2020. Earlier this year, unREAL actor Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman - whom has made several appearances on the U.S. version of Drag Race - also exited the panel due to prior production commitments on Disney+ 's Doogie Howser reboot Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.. That leaves Drag Race season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes as the sole remaining judge on the Canada's Drag Race panel, with a new lineup expected to be announced soon.

Launched in the summer of 2020 as part of production company World of Wonder's rapid global expansion of the Drag Race franchise, Canada's Drag Race season 1 pitted 12 queens against each other for a cash prize of $100,000, which was ultimately won by Toronto-based performer Priyanka.

"I love Stacey so much. She reminds me of Alyssa Edwards or Vanjie, because she just doesn't know how funny she is," Hytes previously told EW of McKenzie's judging sensibilities. "She's feisty and very honest, so I feel Stacey is the Michelle Visage of the group."

Outside of the main panel, in a recent interview with singer-songwriter Fefe Dobson, the Canadian rocker teased that she might be appearing on a future episode as well.

Canada's Drag Race season 2 is expected to debut in the near future on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app.

