Green light! Netflix boss confirms Squid Game season 2 is 'absolutely' happening

During the streaming giant's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings interview Thursday, co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos was asked if the hit Korean survival drama would be returning for a second season. "Absolutely," Sarandos said. "The Squid Game universe has just begun."

It's no surprise that Netflix renewed Squid Game, given how astronomically the show proved to be. Released in September with little fanfare, it quickly became the platform's biggest series launch ever and the first Korean series to hit No. 1 in the U.S. It topped the charts in all 94 countries where Netflix has a top-10 list as well. It was, in short, an international phenomenon.

squid game Lee Jung-Jae on 'Squid Game' | Credit: netflix

In the wake of that global success, Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has repeatedly said he's been hard at work developing a second season, despite not having an official renewal until now. Season 1 ended — spoiler alert! — with Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae), deciding not to get on a plane to see his daughter and instead turning around on the jet bridge to seek revenge on the sadistic game that left 455 other contestants dead and almost cost him his life.

"As you can imagine, I've been getting so many comments and questions about season 2," Hwang previously told EW. "I do have the basic story line in my head. I am in the process currently of brainstorming the details… In the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations. In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner."

He continued: "At the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it's like Darth Vader. Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well."

