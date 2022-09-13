Director Hwang Dong-hyuk said after his Emmy win that he recently met with the creator of Squid Game: The Challenge to discuss the project.

When Netflix announced that a Squid Game reality competition spin-off was in development, fans of the hit Korean survival drama were rightfully taken aback. The original series explored how capitalism and greed can destroy lives, and yet here the streamer was giving the green light to a real-life version that will have 456 players compete for a massive cash prize, seeming to completely miss the point of the show.

On Monday night, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk got a chance to weigh in on the spin-off after he won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Backstage in the press room, he was asked about Squid Game: The Challenge, and so far he's not sweating it.

"Yes, I am aware of the reality show being created," Hwang said. "I actually met with the creator yesterday, and they had many questions for me. What I hope is that they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible for the show."

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk on the set of 'Squid Game' Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk on the set of 'Squid Game' | Credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix

While Hwang is optimistic about the spin-off, he also understands why fans were worried. "I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message, and I know there are some concerns of taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize, however I feel like whenever you take things too seriously, that's really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry," he told the room of reporters. "Doesn't really set a great precedent. So I would say that reproductions of such efforts are going to bring new meaning to the industry, and I hope that this is going to be a great new direction for the industry overall."

Squid Game: The Challenge is a 10-episode series being filmed in the U.K. English-language speakers from around the world were invited to apply for their shot at winning $4.56 million. But rest assured, the stakes won't be quite as deadly as the real Squid Game… at least, we hope not.

