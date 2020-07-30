John Wick writer adapting Splinter Cell video games as Netflix anime series

Netflix continues to amp up its streaming anime offerings, and with its next project comes a new venture for gaming studio Ubisoft into the television space.

John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad with pen and executive produce a Splinter Cell anime series for the streamer based on the wildly successful stealth video game franchise of the same name, EW has learned. Ubisoft, which previously partnered with Apple TV+ on the show Mythic Quest, has teamed with Netflix to develop this effort.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the first game, released in 2002 with the story of Sam Fisher, a U.S. Navy SEAL vet tapped by the National Security Agency to work within its newly formed Third Echelon division. This spawned a number of sequels and a book series.

Venom star Tom Hardy was attached in 2016 to star in a feature-length movie adaptation of Splinter Cell, though the long-developed project seems to have stalled. A rep for Ubisoft declined to comment on the film's development.

This marks yet another video game property adapted as an anime series for Netflix following the success of Castlevania and the announcement of a Cyberpunk 2077 anime. Also in the works for the platform is a Witcher anime movie to join its roster, which also includes Transformer: War for Cybertron and Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.

Since John Wick, Kolstad went on to write for the John Travolta- and Kevin Hart-led comedic thriller Die Hart, as well as the Marvel Studios Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He's also attached to the Starz TV series The Continental, which is based on the world of John Wick.

Variety was the first to report the news.