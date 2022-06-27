13 spine-chilling shows to keep you inside this summer

Ash vs Evil Dead

Nobody fights unstoppable evil like Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams. The campy cult films from the '90s make the jump to the small screen without losing a step, with the one-handed Ash pressed into demon-hunting service once again. In Ash vs Evil Dead, he's joined by the flawless Lucy Lawless as well as Dana DeLorenzo and Ray Santiago as the next generation of Deadite hunters. Under the guidance of horror auteur Sam Raimi, Ash exudes the same hapless bluster that fans adore. Hail to the king, baby.

Available on: Netflix and Starz