The hard-boiled wall-crawler was memorably voiced by Nicolas Cage in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but details are still scarce about the new series.

Spider-Man Noir is getting his own live-action series at Amazon

Sony has only just begun exploring the Spider-Verse.

Now comes word that Spider-Man Noir, a black-and-white incarnation of the wall-crawling superhero modeled after 1930s pulp adventurers, is set to star in his own live-action TV series at Amazon. Variety first reported the news, which executive producer Chris Miller corroborated on Twitter.

"Can confirm," Miller wrote Thursday. "And also confirm that it's going to be amazing."

Spider-Man Noir in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Spider-Man Noir (voiced by Nicolas Cage) in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' | Credit: Sony

In any event, those films are animated, while the series will be live-action. It's set to follow an older, grizzled superhero in '30s New York City who will not be named Peter Parker.

Spider-Man Noir was originally created by the team of David Hine, Fabrice Sapolsky, Carmine Di Giandomenico, and Marko Djurdjevic for the 2009 comic miniseries of the same name. Spider-Man Noir was originally part of a whole line of Marvel Noir comics that also included X-Men Noir and Daredevil Noir, among others, but thanks to the recent multiverse trend in Spider-Man stories, he's stuck around much longer than his contemporaries.

This still-untitled Spider-Man Noir series is the second Spidey-related TV project to be officially confirmed as part of Sony's deal with Amazon, following the initial announcement of Silk: Spider Society last November.

