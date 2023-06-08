Watch the trailer for Yellowstone creator's new show, starring Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña as CIA agents

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña are the latest stars to join the ever-expanding world of showrunner Taylor Sheridan. As seen in the new trailer for the latest series from the Yellowstone creator, Special Ops: Lioness, they'll be playing members of a CIA anti-terrorism squad.

L-R James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Jill Wagner as Bobby, Zoe Saldana as Joe, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, Austin Hébert as Randy and Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos in Special Ops: Lioness episode 5, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Greg Lewis/Paramount+ Nicole Kidman on 'Special Ops: Lioness' | Credit: Greg Lewis/Paramount+

Saldaña stars as Joe, a key operative in the CIA's Lioness Program, which will identify "the wives and daughters of high-value targets, place an operative close to them, and then kill the target." Laysla De Oliveira (Locke and Key) plays Cruz, a marine recruited to operate undercover alongside Joe, under the watchful eyes of Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly). And then Morgan Freeman plays their boss.

But as we see in the trailer, not all goes according to plan. In Freeman's words, "We're just going to pretend that a CIA quick-reaction force did not execute a kill mission in front of CBS News?" Hard to say how they'll all get out of that mess.

Special Ops: Lioness joins the growing slate of Sheridan series on Paramount+, alongside 1923, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King. The prefix Special Ops leaves open the possibility of more shows within this world, similar to the growing family tree of Yellowstone spin-offs.

Special Ops: Lioness begins streaming July 23 exclusively on Paramount+. Watch the trailer for Special Ops: Lioness above.

