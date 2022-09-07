New reality show makes celebrities undergo Special Forces training in the desert
A group of celebrities is about to be put to the ultimate test.
In Fox's upcoming reality series, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, 16 celebrities will be dropped in the Jordanian desert to train with a Special Forces team in a grueling endurance test. According to Fox, "There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival."
However, that doesn't mean the contestants are safe. The network also said that some celebrities might not make it through to the end, as they're all allowed to quit the competition, be disqualified due to injury, or be asked to leave by the trainers.
So, who can we expect to see roughing it up in the series? A mix of actors, singers, athletes, politicos, and reality stars, including Kate Gosselin from the reality series John & Kate Plus 8; businessman and very briefly White House Director of Communications, Anthony Scaramuci; actress, singer, and sister of Britney, Jamie Lynn Spears; Mel B, aka: Scary Spice from the Spice Girls; Food Network host and chef, Tyler Florence; openly-gay Olympic skier, Gus Kenworthy; singer Montell Jordan, famous for his hit 'This Is How We Do It'; 7th Heaven star, Beverly Mitchell; former NFL player, Danny Amendola; Bachelor Nation favorite, Hannah Brown; former NBA player, Dwight Howard; Olympic gymnast, Nastia Liukin; Olympic soccer player, Carli Lloyd; Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore; former MLB baseball player, Mike Piazza; and Dr. Drew, host the daytime talk show of the same name.
With a cast like this, it probably doesn't matter how exhausting the challenges may be, the real show is likely going to be in the inevitable drama that's sure to erupt.
The series is set to air sometime in January 2023.
