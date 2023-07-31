Fourteen celebs are being dropped into the frozen New Zealand mountains for your viewing pleasure.

See the Special Forces season 2 cast: Tom Sandoval, Tara Reid, Nick Viall, and more

Get ready to watch Tom Sandoval suffer — if you're into that sort of thing.

Fox has unveiled the full cast for season 2 of its grueling reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and it includes the man at the center of the torrid Vanderpump Rules affair known as "Scandoval."

Sandoval will be joined by actress Tara Reid, model Blac Chyna, Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, NFL star Dez Bryant, Bachelor Nation members Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, NBA champ Robert Horry, Olympians Erin Jackson and Bodie Miller, The Osbournes star Jack Osbourne, and food and travel influencer Kelly Rizzo.

Tom Sandoval, Tara Reid, and Nick Viall Tom Sandoval, Tara Reid, and Nick Viall | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty for House of Barrie; Phillip Faraone/Getty for House of Barrie; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Season 2 of Special Forces will drop the 14 celebs into the mountains of New Zealand to brave the rigors of winter warfare. The contestants will face freezing temperatures and steep terrain as they take on challenges pulled from the playbook of real special-forces training, like crossing a ravine on a 4,700-foot snowcapped mountain peak and escaping from a helicopter submerged in icy waters.

They'll compete under the watchful eyes of Directing Staff agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox, and Jovon "Q" Quarles, all former special-forces operatives.

There are no votes, no eliminations, and no points to keep track of. The only way for players to leave the competition is to give up, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS. And the only way to be crowned champion is to endure it all.

Special Forces season 2 premieres Sept. 25 on Fox. Watch a new teaser above.

