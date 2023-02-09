10 years later, Starz is making more Spartacus

The cable network did not announce many details about the new series, other than original creator Steven S. DeKnight is returning as showrunner.

Some revolutions never die.

Spartacus bid farewell 10 years ago on Starz, however the network announced on Thursday that they are developing a new show set in the same world, with original Spartacus creator Steven S. DeKnight returning as showrunner and executive producer.

"It has been over a decade since Spartacus delighted international audiences and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today," Starz executive Kathryn Busby said in a statement. "Spartacus has deeply invested fans who are eager for its return, and we look forward to working with Steven on this exciting next chapter."

Liam McIntyre (Spartacus) Liam McIntyre in 'Spartacus.' | Credit: Matt Klitscher/STARZ

The new show is set to pick up in the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus' rebel army, and tell a new story of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome.

"It's such an incredible honor to be invited to return to the world of Spartacus and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at Starz and Lionsgate," DeKnight said in a statement. "Together we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story."

Based on the historical figure of the same name who led an unsuccessful slave revolt against the Roman Republic, Spartacus premiered in 2010 and lasted until 2013. Every season of Spartacus had a subtitle. The first season, Blood and Sand, starred Liam Whitfield in the title role. When Whitfield was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the second season (Gods of the Arena) pivoted into being a prequel. After Whitfield's death in 2011, Liam McIntyre took over the role for the final two seasons (Vengeance followed by War of the Damned).

No casting has yet been announced for the new series.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: